NHAI creates 4 Guinness World Records on Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada highway project

New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has, in a landmark achievement, successfully created four Guinness World Records in its ongoing construction work on the Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor of National Highway-544G, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

On January 6, the NHAI made two Guinness World Records near Andhra Pradesh’s Puttaparthi.

The first was the record for the longest continuous laying of bituminous concrete, covering 28.89 lane km or a 3-lane wide 9.63 km long section within 24 hours. The second record was created for continuous laying of the highest quantity of 10,655 metric tons of bituminous concrete in 24 hours. Both records were established for the first time globally under the six-lane National Highway project on the Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor, the statement said.

Building further on this momentum, two additional Guinness World Records were created on January 11. These include the continuous laying of 57,500 metric tons of bituminous concrete and a record for continuous paving of 156 lane km or 3-lane wide 52 km long section, surpassing the previous world record of 84.4 lane km or 2-lane wide 42.2 km long section. These record-setting feats were executed across Package-2 and Package-3 of the Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor, the statement said.

The NHAI, in association with concessionaire M/s Rajpath Infracon Private Limited, achieved this historic feat through the deployment of state-of-the-art construction equipment and machinery involving 70 tippers, five hot mix plants, a paver, and 17 rollers. Supported by stringent quality assurance mechanisms, the process was monitored for quality control with the help of premier institutions, including IIT Bombay, along with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), ensuring adherence to the highest standards of quality and safety, the statement said.

The 343 km long, access-controlled six-lane Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor has been designed for a safe, high-speed, and scenic travel experience. It features 17 interchanges, 10 wayside amenities, a 5.3 km long tunnel, while around 21 km long section of the corridor passes through a forest area.

Delivering substantial economic and logistical benefits, once completed, the corridor will reduce travel distance by 100 km from the current 635 km to 535 km and cut travel time by nearly four hours from the current twelve hours to around eight hours. The corridor will significantly enhance regional connectivity by linking Bengaluru with Vijayawada, strengthening access between the Rayalaseema region and the coastal and northern regions of Andhra Pradesh, as well as the Koparthy Industrial Node, the statement added.