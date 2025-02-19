FASTag Update: NHAI’s New Norms Will Improve Toll Plaza Experience: Check Whats New

New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has assured highway users that their experience at toll plazas will not be affected by the recent implementation of new FASTag transaction norms. This clarification comes after the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) introduced a regulation aimed at addressing delayed transactions due to inactive FASTags at toll booths, effective from February 17.

NPCI Circular Ensures Faster and Efficient Transactions

The new NPCI circular seeks to resolve disputes between the acquirer and issuer banks regarding FASTag status as vehicles pass through toll plazas. The goal is to ensure that FASTag transactions are processed within a reasonable time frame, eliminating delays and preventing customer inconvenience. NHAI emphasized that the rule change aims to provide a smooth toll collection process for all highway users.

Also Read: PM Modi to Inaugurate First Edition of SOUL Leadership Conclave on February 21

ICD 2.5 Protocol Ensures Real-Time FASTag Status

NHAI clarified that all National Highway toll plazas operate on the ICD 2.5 protocol, which provides real-time status updates for FASTag transactions. This allows users to recharge their FASTags at any time before reaching a toll booth, ensuring seamless transactions.

However, some toll plazas located on state highways are still operating on the older ICD 2.4 protocol, which requires regular updates of tag status. NHAI revealed that efforts are underway to transition these toll plazas to the more efficient ICD 2.5 protocol in the near future.

Encouraging Auto-Recharge for Smooth Transactions

To further streamline the process, the NHAI encouraged FASTag users to link their wallets to their UPI, current, or savings accounts with an auto-recharge setting. This will help eliminate the need for manual recharges, ensuring that users’ FASTags remain active at all times. Customers can easily recharge their FASTags through multiple payment channels, such as UPI and net banking, before they reach a toll plaza.

Conclusion

With the new FASTag transaction norms now in place, the NHAI is confident that the experience for highway users will remain smooth and uninterrupted, offering a faster, more efficient toll payment process across India’s highways.