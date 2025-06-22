NIA Arrests Two for Sheltering Terrorists in Pahalgam Attack; Major Breakthrough in Jammu & Kashmir Terror Probe

In a significant development in the investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two individuals accused of providing shelter and logistical support to the terrorists involved in the incident.

Who Are the Arrested Accused

The arrested suspects have been identified as:

Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkot, Pahalgam

from Batkot, Pahalgam Bashir Ahmad Jothar from Hill Park, Pahalgam

According to NIA sources, both were arrested under Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The two have reportedly revealed key information during interrogation, including the identities of the four terrorists involved in the attack.

Terrorists Linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Nationals of Pakistan

The arrested individuals disclosed that the attackers were Pakistani nationals and operatives of the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Prior to the attack, the terrorists were given shelter in a seasonal hut (Dhok) located in Hill Park, where Parvaiz and Bashir also provided them food and logistical support.

Pahalgam Terror Attack: 26 Civilians Killed

The brutal terror attack took place on April 22 in the Bairasan Valley near Pahalgam, where four heavily armed terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, resulting in the deaths of 26 innocent civilians. After the massacre, the terrorists escaped into nearby forests. A massive manhunt was launched immediately, involving intelligence and security agencies.

NIA Probes Local Support in the Terror Network

The NIA, suspecting possible local support for the attackers, expanded its investigation to trace those who aided the militants. With the arrest of Parvaiz and Bashir, authorities believe they are getting closer to dismantling the local terror support network in the region.

Nationwide Crackdown Post Pahalgam Attack

Following the Pahalgam attack, multiple arrests were made across India. Several individuals allegedly working as agents for Pakistan, including popular YouTubers, were detained for providing aid or promoting propaganda.

India’s Retaliatory Strike: Operation Sindhoor

In a strong response to the Pahalgam massacre, the Indian government launched “Operation Sindhoor”, a high-intensity counter-terror operation targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

According to Army officials: