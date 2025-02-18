NIA Arrests Two in Karnataka for Leaking Sensitive Information About Karwar Naval Base to Pakistan

Karwar: In a breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two individuals in connection with leaking sensitive information about the Karwar Naval Base to Pakistan.

The arrests have raised concerns about espionage activities targeting India’s strategic military assets, particularly its naval operations.

Accused Identified: Vetana Tandel and Akshay Naik

The arrested individuals have been identified as Vetana Tandel, a resident of Muduga village, and Akshay Naik, a resident of Halavalli in the Karwar district of Karnataka. The arrests were made after a team of NIA officials from Hyderabad arrived in Karwar on Monday and took the two suspects into custody.

Both individuals are believed to have been involved in passing classified naval information to foreign agencies, with sources suggesting that their actions were coordinated by Pakistani intelligence agencies.

The Leak of Sensitive Naval Information

The case revolves around the leakage of crucial details about INS Kadamba (also known as Naval Base Karwar or Project Seabird), one of the largest naval bases in India. The naval base is located near Karwar, Karnataka, and serves as the base for India’s aircraft carriers, INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, as well as the country’s first sealift facility.

This sensitive information, which included photographs of the naval base and details about naval movements, was reportedly sent to Pakistan in exchange for money.

The NIA investigation began in August 2024, when authorities questioned three individuals—Vetana Tandel, Akshay Naik, and Sunil, a resident of Todur—about the information leak. While the trio was initially released after questioning, the NIA continued to monitor their activities closely, leading to the recent arrests. It is suspected that the individuals were ensnared through honey trapping by Pakistani intelligence agents.

How Pakistani Agencies Allegedly Operated

According to NIA sources, a female Pakistani agent played a key role in trapping the accused. She reportedly befriended the suspects on Facebook in 2023, gathering detailed information about their backgrounds and activities.

The suspects then allegedly provided photographs and vital military details about the Karwar Naval Base, which were sent to Pakistan in return for financial compensation.

The espionage activities of the arrested individuals came to light after the NIA’s arrest of Deepak and others in Hyderabad in 2023. Investigators discovered that the accused had money deposited into their bank accounts as payment for their alleged services.

The involvement of Pakistani intelligence agencies has raised alarms about the growing use of social media and online platforms for espionage and infiltration.

The Role of the Accused: Vetana, Akshay, and Sunil

Vetana Tandel and Akshay Naik were employed on a contract basis with Iron and Mercury, a company located in the Chandya region of Karwar. Sunil, the third individual connected to the case, previously worked as a contract worker at the Sea Bird Naval Base canteen and is currently employed as a driver.

These roles provided the suspects with access to critical information, making them valuable targets for foreign intelligence agencies looking to compromise national security.

The NIA is now questioning the arrested individuals to uncover the full extent of their involvement in the leak. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities suspect that there may be more individuals linked to this espionage case.

INS Kadamba and Its Strategic Importance

INS Kadamba, or Naval Base Karwar, is one of the most strategically important facilities for the Indian Navy. The base is currently the third-largest Indian naval base, and upon completion of its ongoing expansion, it is expected to become the largest naval base in the eastern hemisphere.

The base houses both of India’s aircraft carriers, INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, making it a central hub for naval operations in the Indian Ocean region.

In addition to its aircraft carriers, the base features India’s first “ship lift” and transfer system, which is designed for docking and undocking ships and submarines.

This advanced facility adds a significant layer of capability for the Indian Navy, enhancing its operational readiness and maritime security. Given the base’s strategic importance, any compromise of its security is a serious concern for national defense.

Further Investigation and Potential Involvement of More Individuals

As the NIA continues its investigation, authorities are gathering more intelligence regarding the activities of the accused and their possible connections with larger espionage networks. The agency has already confirmed that money was transferred to the suspects as payment for their role in leaking sensitive information.

The NIA has also stated that they are working closely with officials from the Sea Bird Naval Base in Karwar to understand the full scope of the security breach. The authorities suspect that more individuals may be involved, and further arrests could follow as the investigation progresses.

National Security Implications and the Need for Vigilance

This case underscores the growing threat posed by espionage activities targeting India’s military infrastructure. With foreign intelligence agencies using social media platforms and other digital means to infiltrate vulnerable individuals, the need for robust security measures and vigilance is more pressing than ever.

The NIA’s swift action in arresting the suspects and exposing the espionage network has been a critical step in safeguarding national security.

The ongoing investigation into the Karwar Naval Base information leak serves as a reminder of the importance of securing sensitive defense-related information and maintaining strict control over access to strategic military assets. As the NIA continues its probe, the case will likely provide further insights into the tactics used by foreign agencies to compromise India’s defense networks.