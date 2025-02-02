NIA Arrests Key Accused in 2022 Bhupatinagar Bomb Blast Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a significant breakthrough in the 2022 Bhupatinagar bomb blast case by arresting a key accused, Pachanan Ghorai, a resident of Bhupatinagar in Purba Medinipur district, West Bengal.

The arrest, which took place on Friday, follows persistent efforts by the chief investigating officer handling the case, officials confirmed in an official statement released on Sunday.

Background of the Bhupatinagar Bomb Blast Case

The Bhupatinagar bomb blast, which occurred in December 2022, was a high-intensity explosion that took place inside the house of Raj Kumar Manna.

The devastating blast resulted in the immediate death of Manna and caused severe injuries to two others, Buddhadeb Manna alias Lalu and Biswajit Gayen. Despite receiving medical attention, both succumbed to their injuries later, raising the death toll to three.

The incident sent shockwaves across the region, highlighting concerns over the illegal manufacturing and supply of crude bombs in West Bengal.

NIA’s Investigation and Findings

The NIA took over the investigation from the West Bengal police on December 20, 2022. Their findings revealed that the explosion was not accidental but the result of a well-orchestrated criminal conspiracy involving the supply and manufacturing of explosives to create crude bombs.

The objective was to instill fear and spread violence in the region.

Authorities confirmed that a non-bailable warrant had been issued against Pachanan Ghorai during the course of the investigation. His arrest marks a critical development in the probe, as law enforcement agencies continue their efforts to dismantle the terror network responsible for the blast.

Implications of the Arrest

The arrest of Ghorai is expected to lead to further revelations about the larger nexus involved in the illicit trade of explosives and bomb-making materials. Investigators are now focusing on identifying other suspects and tracing the supply chain of the explosives used in the blast.

The Bhupatinagar blast case is one of several incidents in recent years that have exposed the growing menace of illegal explosives manufacturing in parts of West Bengal. Authorities believe that cracking down on such networks is essential to maintaining law and order in the region.

Future Course of Action

With the latest arrest, the NIA is likely to intensify its investigation, conducting deeper interrogations to uncover possible connections between the accused and other criminal entities operating in the area.

Legal proceedings against Ghorai are expected to begin soon, with additional charges possibly being framed based on further evidence.

The agency has also urged the public to report any suspicious activities related to explosive materials to help prevent similar incidents in the future.