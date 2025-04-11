NIA Begins Questioning Tahawwur Rana to Unravel Full 26/11 Conspiracy

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has commenced its interrogation of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, after his extradition from the United States.

Rana Taken into Custody by NIA

Rana was taken into NIA custody on Thursday evening following an order from a Special Court in New Delhi. He was brought to India from Los Angeles on a special plane, escorted by senior officials from both the NIA and National Security Guard (NSG).

Interrogation to Begin at NIA Headquarters

According to sources, Rana’s questioning is scheduled to begin around 10 a.m. on Friday at the NIA headquarters in Delhi. He is to remain in NIA custody for 18 days.

Focus of the Interrogation

The questioning will focus on:

His involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Links with David Coleman Headley , another key conspirator

, another key conspirator Possible connections to Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI

Details of his visits to India

Contacts and networks established during his stay in the country

Officials expect Rana to provide key insights that may uncover domestic links related to the 2008 attacks.

NIA’s Statement on the Extradition

In a press release issued Friday, the NIA stated:

“The agency will question him in detail to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the deadly 2008 attacks, in which a total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured.”

The NIA highlighted that Rana’s extradition was the result of years of sustained diplomatic and legal efforts by India.

Legal Battle and Final Extradition

Rana’s extradition was delayed due to multiple legal challenges and appeals in the United States, including an emergency petition before the US Supreme Court. All his efforts were eventually rejected, paving the way for his handover to Indian authorities.

International Cooperation Praised

The NIA acknowledged the collaborative role of Indian and American authorities in securing the extradition. It credited:

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

FBI and US Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs (USDoJ)

US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California

A Major Step in India’s Anti-Terror Efforts

The agency described this extradition as a significant achievement in India’s ongoing mission to bring global terror suspects to justice, regardless of their location.