NIA custody of Anmol Bishnoi extended by 7 days

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody of international gangster Anmol Bishnoi, brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was extended by seven days on Saturday.

For security reasons, the NIA judge personally visited the NIA Headquarters, where the hearing was held due to perceived threats to Anmol Bishnoi. His custody has now been extended until December 5.

Earlier, on November 19, a special court had remanded Anmol Bishnoi to 11 days of NIA custody.

According to the NIA, Anmol is a key member of the BKI–Bishnoi gangster syndicate and played an active role in running its operations. His suspected Khalistani links, along with his involvement in the broader criminal network, remain key areas of investigation.

NIA’s counsel Rahul Tyagi had presented the case before the court.

Meanwhile, the defence counsel had argued that the NIA already possessed all relevant evidence related to the accused and that no further custodial interrogation was necessary. They added that the case lacked direct evidence and stated that the accused was willing to cooperate with the investigation. Therefore, they requested that the application for extension be dismissed. However, the court rejected the argument and extended Bishnoi’s custody.

On November 19, the same day he was produced in court, Anmol — who had been residing in the United States — was brought back to India and arrested upon arrival. Absconding since 2022, he is the 19th accused apprehended in connection with the terror syndicate allegedly led by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The NIA stated that Anmol was chargesheeted in March 2023 after investigations revealed that between 2020 and 2023, he played a critical role in supporting designated terrorist Goldy Brar and his associates in carrying out acts of terror in India.

According to the agency, Anmol operated from the United States, where he coordinated with gang members, arranged logistics, provided shelter to shooters, and oversaw extortion rackets targeting influential individuals in India.

The NIA added that it continues to examine the wider nexus between terrorists, gangsters, and arms traffickers, including their operational networks and sources of funding.

Anmol Bishnoi is facing multiple criminal cases, including conspiracy in the murder of former Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Mumbai in October last year.

He is also under investigation for the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra in April last year, as well as his alleged role in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, one of the most high-profile crimes linked to the Bishnoi–Brar syndicate.

In November 2024, Bishnoi was arrested in California, USA, for entering the country using illegal documents.