Nicholas Pooran Announces Retirement from International Cricket

New Delhi: West Indies’ star batter Nicholas Pooran has officially retired from international cricket, bringing an end to a remarkable nine-year career. The 28-year-old Trinidadian made the announcement through a heartfelt statement on Instagram, thanking fans and reflecting on his journey in the maroon jersey.

Record-Breaking T20I Career

Pooran retires as the most capped West Indies cricketer in T20 Internationals, having played 106 matches and amassing 2,275 runs — the highest for any West Indian in the format. Though he never featured in a Test match, his white-ball performances were widely acclaimed. In One Day, Internationals (ODIs), he scored 1,983 runs in 63 matches at an average of 39.66 and a strike rate of 99.15.

From U19 Star to West Indies Captain

Pooran first gained attention during the 2014 U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup. He made his T20I debut in 2016 against Pakistan and followed it with an ODI debut in 2018. His breakthrough came with his selection in the West Indies squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

In 2021, he was appointed vice-captain for the Men’s T20 World Cup and went on to captain the West Indies in both ODIs and T20Is during 2022. His leadership stint included guiding the team through a challenging T20 World Cup campaign.

Emotional Farewell Statement

“Wearing that maroon, standing for the anthem, and giving everything I had each time I stepped on the field… it’s hard to put into words what that truly means to me,” Pooran said. “Though this international chapter closes, my love for West Indies Cricket will never fade.”

Pooran expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead and represent his nation, noting the joy and purpose the game had brought him over the years.

Cricket West Indies Pays Tribute

In response to Pooran’s retirement, Cricket West Indies (CWI) issued a statement acknowledging his contributions:

“Cricket West Indies extends sincere gratitude and appreciation to Nicholas Pooran for his outstanding contributions to West Indies cricket… We salute his achievements and thank him for the moments he has given fans across the region and beyond.”

Pooran last played for the West Indies in December 2024. Though he steps away from international duties, he is expected to continue his career in domestic and franchise cricket across the globe.