Nifty May Touch 25,521 in 12 Months Despite Global Uncertainty: PL Capital Report

Mumbai: India’s stock market is expected to maintain its bullish trend, with the Nifty index projected to reach 25,521 over the next 12 months, according to a new report released by financial services firm PL Capital on Monday.

Domestic-Focused Sectors to Outperform in Short Term

The report highlights that India-focused sectors such as hospitals, domestic pharma, retail, selective FMCG companies, banks, defence, and power are likely to perform well in the short term. These sectors are positioned to benefit from strong domestic demand and supportive government policies.

Revised Target Lower Than Previous Estimate

While the new Nifty target of 25,521 is slightly below the earlier projection of 25,689, the report expresses continued optimism in India’s long-term growth story. A bullish case could see the index reaching 27,590, while a conservative scenario pegs it at 24,831, indicating upside potential with manageable risk.

India Resilient Amid Global Challenges

Despite a 3.8% correction in the Nifty so far in 2025, mainly due to macroeconomic pressures and global uncertainties such as the US-China trade negotiations, PL Capital remains positive about India’s fundamentals.

“India’s market is showing resilience, supported by structural reforms, policy continuity, and sectoral strength,” the report said.

IT, Cement and Capital Goods to Maintain Stability

Other sectors such as IT, cement, capital goods, and consumer businesses are also expected to maintain steady growth as companies adapt to global dynamics. The report added that commodity price volatility, especially crude oil, may pose temporary challenges to select industries.

Cement Sector Recovery Expected

A rebound in cement demand, fueled by infrastructure development and construction activity, is anticipated to boost profitability in the sector. Rising cement prices could also enhance margins for major players.

Trade Deal with US Could Boost Multiple Sectors

On the global trade front, the report mentions a possible India-US trade agreement, which could positively impact automobile, defence, oil & gas, liquor, consumer goods, and technology sectors. It also highlights potential growth in textiles, apparel, and electronics industries.