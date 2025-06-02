Nigerian Drug Peddler Caught in Hyderabad with Cocaine, Ecstasy Worth ₹1.25 Crore

In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking in the city, the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TG ANB) has apprehended a Nigerian national in Sainikpuri, Hyderabad, and seized a large quantity of banned narcotics. The arrest resulted in the confiscation of 150 grams of high-purity cocaine and 1,100 ecstasy pills, with a combined street value of approximately ₹1.25 crore.

Accused Identified as Repeat Offender

The arrested individual has been identified as Emmanuel Bediako, alias Maxwell, aged 34, a repeat offender known for his involvement in international drug trafficking networks. Authorities confirmed that Maxwell has a history of prior offences related to drug peddling and is believed to have deep links with transnational narcotics supply chains.

Cocaine and Ecstasy Meant for High-End Consumers

According to the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau, the seized cocaine and ecstasy pills were intended for high-end party circuits and college campuses in and around Hyderabad. Officials suspect that Maxwell had been operating in coordination with other foreign nationals and local agents to distribute the drugs across the city.

TG ANB Tightens Noose on Drug Syndicates

The Anti-Narcotics Bureau has been conducting a series of focused operations targeting foreign drug traffickers operating in Telangana. With this latest bust, the agency has once again highlighted the growing threat of international narcotic networks infiltrating urban markets.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity related to drug distribution. Further investigation is underway to trace Maxwell’s local contacts and the broader network involved in the supply and sale of narcotics.