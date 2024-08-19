Nikkhil Advani says Salman Khan’s advice on directing stars was his ‘first big lesson’

New Delhi: If you have to direct big actors, you need to understand when they are going to be uncomfortable” was his first big lesson on a film set, says filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who believes these words by superstar Salman Khan helped him navigate his journey in cinema.

After the success of his 2003 directorial debut “Kal Ho Naa Ho”, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan, Nikkhil mounted another star-studded ensemble in “Salaam-e-Ishq” (2007).

“Salaam-e-Ishq”, which received mixed reviews and was an average performer at the box office, starred Salman, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Abraham, Vidya Balan, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Akshaye Khanna, Ayesha Takia, and Govinda, among others.

Nikkhil, who has reunited with John for his latest film “Vedaa”, recalled a moment from the film set. He said the team was shooting for a song and Salman was unable to get the steps right.

“I kept saying ‘One more take, one more take’. Then Salman called me and said, ‘I am not going to ask you to change the step, but you should have already changed the step because that’s the step that only a dancer can do’… Salman said, ‘If you have to direct big actors and stars, you need to understand when they are going to be uncomfortable’.

“Choreographers sometimes give such steps that only Vicky Kaushal and Hrithik Roshan (actors known for their dancing skills) can do. Not everybody can do something like that and that was my first big lesson. So, now I know with John when there is something wrong. I just ask him ‘What do you want to do? How do you want to do it?'” the director told PTI in an interview here.

“Vedaa” marks Nikkhil and John’s third film as director and actor after 2019’s “Batla House”. They have backed films such as “Satyameva Jayate” and “Sardar Ka Grandson” as co-producers.

The filmmaker called the actor-producer a “massive teddy bear” and an “incredible businessman”.

“John is a friend since we both love football. Many people have this notion that someone who has this kind of physicality could not be as sharp as he is… The kind of projects he has produced, whether it’s ‘Madras Cafe’, ‘Vicky Donor’. He has launched Ayushmann Khurrana and Shoojit Sircar etc in this sense. These are very difficult films to make.

“We have a lot of things in common. We both are Bombay boys. He has a great sense of humour. He loves football, films, bikes, and animals. He is like this massive teddy bear. He will punch a guy into the wall but when he sees an animal on the road, his heart just completely (melts)… I think we read each other well.”

Nikkhil may have started as someone who helms starry Bollywood potboilers like “Kal Ho Naa Ho” and “Salaam-e-Ishq”, but the director has hit the sweet spot with critically acclaimed projects like “D-Day” and “Airlift” on the big screen and “Mumbai Diaries”, “Rocket Boys” and the upcoming “Freedom at Midnight” on streamers.

Asked how he made the transition from full mainstream to a blend of indie-commercial space, the filmmaker, also co-founder of production banner Emmay Entertainment, said he just “grew up”.

“I became less insecure because I have got two wonderful producers, who said ‘Just go ahead and do what you want to do, don’t worry about the money, we will make sure’. The most liberating thing a storyteller and a filmmaker can have been being not afraid of Friday.

“Don’t be afraid of Friday, you are coming for a job on Monday, don’t worry and that’s the power that makes you say, ‘I don’t want to do this, I want to do something else’,” he added.

He described “Vedaa”, starring Sharvari in the title role, as “an indie film disguised as a mainstream film”.

The film, which released in theatres on August 15, features Sharvari as a woman from a low caste who is aided in her fight against caste-based oppression by a former Army major, played by John.

“It has all the ingredients that you want from a mainstream, commercial film. I cannot do something more mainstream than ‘Vedaa’. It has got dialogue, action, drama, and a massive visual and emotional scale. But it has a great social message at its heart.”

Nikkhil said “Vedaa”, which marks his return to feature film direction after “Batla House” (2019), said his latest release explores caste-based oppression and in future, he might end up making a film on poverty or unemployment.

“I feel it’s extremely tough (caste system) because you have to get it right. There are too many complexities to this (problem). It has been going on for a very, very, long time. But it’s important to talk about it. The more people talk about it, the more we will be successful,” he added.

“Vedaa” is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and John’s JA Entertainment.