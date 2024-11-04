World

Nikki Haley says Trump is ‘clearly better choice’ over Harris

Haley urged undecided voters to look at both candidates' policy proposals, which she said clearly show Trump as the better option in a Wall Street Journal op-ed published two days before Election Day.

Abdul Wasi4 November 2024 - 10:21
Nikki Haley says Trump is ‘clearly better choice' over Harris
Nikki Haley says Trump is ‘clearly better choice' over Harris

Washington: Former US president Donald Trump is ‘clearly the better choice,’ as compared to his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris, former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has said.

Haley urged undecided voters to look at both candidates’ policy proposals, which she said clearly show Trump as the better option in a Wall Street Journal op-ed published two days before Election Day.

“I don’t agree with Trump 100 per cent of the time. But I do agree with him most of the time, and I disagree with Harris nearly all the time. That makes this an easy call. Here are the facts most relevant to me,” the former South Carolina governor wrote in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

Batting for her former boss, the Indian American wrote; “Will Trump do some things I don’t like in a second term? I’m sure he will. If that was the question before voters, then I imagine Trump would lose. But that isn’t the question in any election.

“No politician gets everything right. For those of us who are clear-eyed enough to see Trump’s flaws and honest enough to acknowledge them, the question is whether we’re better off with his policies or his opponent’s. On taxes, spending, inflation, immigration, energy and national security, the candidates are miles apart. And Trump is clearly the better choice,” she wrote.

Haley alleged that the Biden-Harris agenda has made the world far more dangerous.

“Our southern border is our most pressing security threat; Biden and Harris have made it dramatically worse. Their debacle in Afghanistan not only created a new terrorist state; it also signalled weakness that sparked Russia’s war against Ukraine,” she wrote.

“Their appeasement of Iran has enriched that despotic regime and emboldened it to pursue war with Israel through its terrorist proxies. And the administration’s weakness toward China has done nothing to impede the communist power’s expansion at our expense. This is the world that Biden-Harris failures have given us in four short years,” she said.

Haley argued a Trump administration would be different.

“It wouldn’t be perfect. But I agree with Trump that we need to keep taxes low and cut them more. I agree that we need to roll back trillions of dollars in special-interest handouts. I agree that we need to expand American energy to empower our families and job creators while making us less dependent on foreign energy,” Haley said.

Source
PTI
Tags
Abdul Wasi4 November 2024 - 10:21

Related Articles

Israeli airstrikes targeted key Hezbollah operatives in Khiam, southern Lebanon, escalating cross-border tensions.

Israel Kills Two Key Hezbollah Operatives in Southern Lebanon, Escalates Cross-Border Conflict

4 November 2024 - 00:37
India, Pakistan border troops exchange Diwali sweets near Jaisalmer

India, Pakistan border troops exchange Diwali sweets near Jaisalmer

1 November 2024 - 14:28
Trump sues CBS for ‘deceptive’ editing of Harris interview

Trump sues CBS for ‘deceptive’ editing of Harris interview

1 November 2024 - 09:50
Supreme head of Jacobite Syrian Christian Church Mor Baselios Thomas I passes away

Supreme head of Jacobite Syrian Christian Church Mor Baselios Thomas I passes away

31 October 2024 - 18:58
Back to top button