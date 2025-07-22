“A Century of Hope”: NIMS Urology Team Achieves 100 Kidney Transplants in Just 6 Months

Hyderabad: In a remarkable medical milestone, the Department of Urology at the Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has completed 100 kidney transplants in just six months, under the leadership of Senior Professor and Head of Department Dr C Ram Reddy.

The achievement marks a new chapter in the institute’s legacy and places NIMS among the top three renal transplant centres in the country, a NIMS statement here said on Tuesday.

Renowned for its high-volume surgical workload and cutting-edge expertise, NIMS has been a trusted centre for renal transplants since its inception in 1989. The department has witnessed exponential growth over the past decade, especially after Dr Ram Reddy took over the reins in 2015. Along with Senior Professor Dr Rahul Devraj and a dedicated team of specialists, the department has performed over 1,000 kidney transplants in the last 10 years.

“We’ve been consistently performing more than 100 kidney transplants every year for the past decade,” said Dr Ram Reddy. “But this year is truly special — reaching the 100-transplant mark within just six months is a proud moment. With the momentum we’ve gained, we’re confident of achieving many more in the coming months. The recent addition of robotic surgical systems has taken our capabilities to the next level, and we’ve already completed four robotic renal transplants.”

Dr Rahul Devraj added that the same team handles over 1,000 urological procedures every month, totalling more than 12,000 procedures annually, and has successfully conducted over 350 robotic surgeries in less than two years.

Importantly, all 100 kidney transplant surgeries were performed free of cost under the Telangana government’s Aarogyasree health scheme, reaffirming the state’s commitment to accessible and quality healthcare for all.

Dr Ram Reddy expressed his gratitude to Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha for his unwavering support and to NIMS Director Dr N Bheerappa for his constant encouragement.

The feat, titled “A Century of Hope”, stands as a testament to the medical excellence and compassionate service ethos of the NIMS Urology Department.