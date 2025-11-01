Nine dead in stampede at Andhra’s Venkateswara Swamy temple on Ekadashi; PM Modi, CM Naidu express grief

Amaravati: At least nine devotees, mostly women and children, lost their lives in a tragic stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district during the Ekadashi celebrations on Saturday, as the massive gathering of worshippers led to chaos and panic.

Disturbing visuals from the temple premises showed bodies of devotees lying on the ground as rescue teams and locals rushed to help the injured.

Earlier, videos from the temple showed massive overcrowding, with hundreds of women holding puja baskets jostling on a staircase in a frantic attempt to save themselves.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Chhattisgarh, expressed his grief over the incident and announced compensation for the victims.

“Pained by the stampede in Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon,” he said, the PMO said in an X post.

The PM also announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the PMNRF to be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives, while the injured would be given Rs. 50,000

Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the incident “deeply saddening”.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the stampede at the Kashibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My condolences to the families of the devotees who lost their lives. Praying that the injured may recover at the earliest,” he said in a post on X.

Andhra Pradesh Governor, Justice S. Abdul Nazeer (retd), expressed anguish and profound grief on the death of the pilgrims, due to the heavy rush.

“Governor of Andhra Pradesh Sri S. Abdul Nazeer expressed anguish and profound grief on the death of nine pilgrims in the stampede that took place in Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Kasibugga in Srikakulam district, on Saturday, due to heavy rush of pilgrims”, the Andhra Raj Bhavan said on X.

The Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and directed the district administration to provide better medical care to the injured pilgrims.

Expressing shock and grief, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu described the tragedy as “heartbreaking”.

“The stampede at the Venkateswara Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, has deeply shocked me. The loss of devotees’ lives in this incident is extremely tragic. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I have instructed officials to ensure prompt and proper treatment for the injured”, he said in a statement.

The Chief Minister also directed local authorities and public representatives to visit the site and personally oversee the relief and rescue operations.

State Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh also expressed his sorrow over the incident.

In a post on X, he wrote: “The stampede at the Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple, which resulted in the death of several devotees, is deeply shocking. There was a great tragedy on the day of Ekadashi. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who died. The government is providing better medical treatment to those injured in the stampede. As soon as I received the information, I spoke to the authorities, the district minister Atchannaidu and the local MLA Gauthu Sirisha. I have ordered immediate assistance to the victims.”