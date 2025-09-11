Telangana Thunderstorm Horror: Nine Dead, Several Injured in Lightning Strikes Across State

Hyderabad: At least nine people were killed and seven others seriously injured in lightning strikes across Jogulamba Gadwal, Nirmal, Khammam, Bhadradri, and Kothagudem districts on Wednesday. The incidents occurred during heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms in different parts of the state.

Three Killed in Gadwal District

In Bhoompur village of Aija mandal, Gadwal district, three agricultural labourers died while working in a cotton field. Around 4 p.m., when it began to rain, they took shelter under a palm tree near an embankment. Lightning struck, killing Boya Sarvesu (24), Ediga Parvathi (34), and Soubhagya (36). Two others, Jyothi and Raju, sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital.

Family of Three Dies in Nirmal District

In Gummena Englapur village of Pembi mandal, Nirmal district, three members of a family died instantly after being struck by lightning while resting on a bed during a thunderstorm. The deceased were identified as Alakunta Yellaiah, his wife Lakshmi (32), and his maternal uncle Bandari Venkanna (50).

Fatal Strikes in Khammam District

Three more people lost their lives in Khammam district. Farmer Gadipudi Veerabhadra Rao (53) from Madupalli village near Madhira was struck by lightning in his field while working with his wife and labourers. The lightning struck within minutes of him ending a phone call, shattering the phone in his pocket.

In Satyanarayanapuram village of Sattupalli mandal, Mahesh (32) died after lightning struck while he was grazing cattle. He was reportedly speaking on the phone when the incident occurred.

Death in Bhadradri Kothagudem

In Cheemalagudem village of Gundala mandal, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, farmer Payam Narsaiah (50) died after lightning struck a tree near the cot where he had taken shelter in his maize field. His family found his body later in the evening when he failed to return home.

Injured Under Treatment

Those injured include Guguloth Bao Singh, a farmer from Pandithapuram in Kamepalli mandal of Khammam district, and Eesam Rajamma, Kodem Papamma, and Goggela Sirisha from Bethampudi station in Sujathanagar mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. They are currently undergoing treatment at local hospitals.

Authorities have urged farmers and residents to take precautions during thunderstorms, warning against taking shelter under trees or using mobile phones in the open during lightning.