Nine killed in ‘random’ mass shooting in South Africa

Johannesburg: At least nine people were killed, and several others sustained injuries after armed assailants opened fire indiscriminately in South Africa’s West Rand region, local media reported on Sunday, citing police officials.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the shooting took place at the KwaNoxolo Tavern in the Tambo section of Bekkersdal in West Rand, local media outlet Times LIVE reported.

Mathe said that in addition to those targeted at the tavern, some of the victims were shot at random while they were on the street by unidentified gunmen.

The incident occurred in a township located near Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest city and its main economic centre.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Gauteng Acting Police Commissioner Fred Kekana said authorities had launched a full-scale investigation into the incident.

“We are still busy obtaining statements. Our national crime and management team has arrived,” Kekana told local media.

He added that multiple specialised units had been deployed to the scene.

“The provincial crime scene management team has arrived, and a team from the local criminal record centre is here, so is our serious crime investigating team, crime intelligence, and the provincial crime detective team is on scene,” he said.

Police have not yet established the motive behind the shooting, and no arrests have been made so far.

Also Read: Bengal SIR: ECI to seek explanations from BLOs on doubtful cases in draft voters’ list

The incident marks the latest in a series of mass shootings that have shaken the crime-hit country in recent years.

This is the second such shooting reported in South Africa this month.

On December 6, gunmen opened fire at a hostel in the capital city Pretoria, killing 12 people, including a three-year-old child.

That attack took place at a location that was allegedly operating as an illegal alcohol outlet.

In that earlier incident, at least three unidentified gunmen reportedly began firing “randomly” at a group of people who were drinking, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe had said at the time.