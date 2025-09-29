Telangana

‘I Love Muhammad’ Poster Taken Down: Nirmal Police Suspend Two Officers

The Nirmal district police have taken swift action following a complaint about the conduct of two officers at the Nirmal Town Police Station, which reportedly hurt the sentiments of a section of the public.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf29 September 2025 - 21:11
‘I Love Muhammad’ Poster Taken Down: Nirmal Police Suspend Two Officers
‘I Love Muhammad’ Poster Taken Down: Nirmal Police Suspend Two Officers

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

The Nirmal district police have taken swift action following a complaint about the conduct of two officers at the Nirmal Town Police Station, which reportedly hurt the sentiments of a section of the public.

District Superintendent of Police, Dr. G. Janaki Sharmila, IPS, on Sunday night, ordered the immediate removal of the two policemen from their duties at the town station. They have been temporarily attached to the District Police Headquarters pending further action.

Also Read: Telangana Govt Releases ₹104 Crore in One Go to Clear Panchayat Secretaries’ Bills

ASP Rajesh Meena, IPS, was tasked with investigating the incident. Following his inquiry, he submitted a report recommending disciplinary measures against the officers involved.

“Strict disciplinary action will be taken against those found responsible,” SP Janaki Sharmila said. She also warned that legal action would be initiated against anyone spreading false information or rumors about the incident on social media.

The SP clarified that the matter has already been addressed and resolved, urging the public not to circulate misleading reports.

This move underscores the district police’s commitment to accountability and maintaining public trust.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf29 September 2025 - 21:11
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button