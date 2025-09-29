‘I Love Muhammad’ Poster Taken Down: Nirmal Police Suspend Two Officers

The Nirmal district police have taken swift action following a complaint about the conduct of two officers at the Nirmal Town Police Station, which reportedly hurt the sentiments of a section of the public.

District Superintendent of Police, Dr. G. Janaki Sharmila, IPS, on Sunday night, ordered the immediate removal of the two policemen from their duties at the town station. They have been temporarily attached to the District Police Headquarters pending further action.

Also Read: Telangana Govt Releases ₹104 Crore in One Go to Clear Panchayat Secretaries’ Bills

ASP Rajesh Meena, IPS, was tasked with investigating the incident. Following his inquiry, he submitted a report recommending disciplinary measures against the officers involved.

“Strict disciplinary action will be taken against those found responsible,” SP Janaki Sharmila said. She also warned that legal action would be initiated against anyone spreading false information or rumors about the incident on social media.

The SP clarified that the matter has already been addressed and resolved, urging the public not to circulate misleading reports.

This move underscores the district police’s commitment to accountability and maintaining public trust.