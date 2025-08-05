Nitish cabinet approves 36 proposals: Major boost in education, transport, health

Patna: In a significant cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Bihar Cabinet has approved 36 major proposals spanning education, transport, health, welfare, and election preparedness.

The decisions come as Bihar prepares for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections, reflecting a clear push by the government to bolster infrastructure and social welfare schemes.

In education, the Nitish Kumar government has approved a doubling of honorarium for physical education and health instructors in middle schools from Rs 8,000 to Rs 16,000 per month. The annual increment has also been raised from Rs 200 to Rs 400.

Besides, an approval for increasing the honorarium of cooks and night watchmen will also boost the morale of essential support workers in the education ecosystem.

The Nitish Kumar government has approved the Bihar State School Teacher Appointment Transfer Service Manual, aimed at streamlining appointments and transfers in the education sector, and 151 new posts have been approved for Teacher Academies in Munger University to strengthen higher education.

In the transport sector, the state government approved a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to operate 200 inter-state AC and non-AC buses (44-seater) with incentives for private operators. Under this proposal, Rs 150 per seat during peak hours and Rs 300 per seat during off-peak hours.

The estimated operational expenditure is Rs 36.35 crore (for over five years), Rs 7.27 crore additionally earmarked for FY 2025-26 from the Bihar Contingency Fund.

In the health sector, ASHA workers and facilitators under the National Health Mission are to receive an additional Rs 2,000/month, raising their remuneration to Rs 3,000/month.

Mamta workers will now receive Rs 600 per delivery, an increase from the previous Rs 300, at all state health facilities, including medical colleges and PHCs.

In preparation for the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections, the cabinet approved a major technological boost to ensure 100 per cent webcasting at all 90,712 polling stations with the installation of two cameras per polling station, with real-time monitoring at check posts and counting centres. The total approved expenditure is Rs 154.30 crore.

These sweeping decisions are being viewed as part of a pre-election push by the Nitish Kumar-led government to consolidate public support through enhanced public services and welfare programmes.

The doubling of instructor honorariums, DBT benefits for students, expanded healthcare incentives, and large-scale bus operations signal a focus on education, employment, accessibility, and healthcare — core voter concerns.

With just months left before elections, the cabinet’s moves reflect both governance initiatives and political strategy aimed at strengthening public trust.