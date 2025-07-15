Nitish Kumar’s Mega Employment Push: 1 Crore Jobs in 5 Years

Patna: In a significant move ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, the Nitish Kumar-led state Cabinet on July 15 approved a strategic proposal to provide one crore jobs and employment opportunities to the youth of Bihar over the next five years.

Major Pre-Poll Decision to Address Unemployment

The approval, which came during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the Secretariat, is being viewed as a major step to counter the Opposition’s focus on unemployment. A total of 30 key departmental proposals were approved, with the Labour Resources Department’s plan being the most prominent.

“This decision reflects our commitment to reducing unemployment and offering our youth a future within the state,” said a government official.

High-Level Committee to Oversee Job Creation Strategy

A high-level committee led by Development Commissioner Pratyay Amrit will be formed to oversee the initiative. The committee will:

Identify viable employment opportunities across sectors

Recommend strategies for job creation and implementation

Monitor progress and department-wise targets

Employment Plan Includes Government Jobs, Start-Up Support, and Skill Development

The government’s roadmap includes a mix of:

Government job recruitments

Skill development programs for youth

for youth Start-up incubation and entrepreneurship support

Sector-specific employment initiatives in areas like agriculture, IT, and manufacturing

This multi-pronged approach is aimed at curbing migration, boosting the local economy, and retaining talent within the state.

Nitish Kumar’s Biggest Poll Promise Yet

The plan to create one crore jobs is seen as Nitish Kumar’s biggest election promise to date. It strategically targets the state’s youth voter base ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for October–November 2025.

With this announcement, the Janata Dal (United) and its allies hope to gain a major political advantage by projecting a development and employment-centric governance agenda.