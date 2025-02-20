Nitish Kumar’s Pragati Yatra Reaches Nalanda: Major Development Projects Inaugurated

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar continued his ambitious Pragati Yatra, reaching Nalanda district on Thursday to assess and review the progress of ongoing development projects.

His visit marks a significant push toward infrastructure growth, education, and social welfare in the region.

Major Announcements and Development Initiatives in Nalanda

As part of his Pragati Yatra, CM Nitish Kumar is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for over 300 development projects, amounting to investments worth crores of rupees. These projects span various sectors, including education, infrastructure, healthcare, and community welfare.

Key Highlights of the Nalanda Visit:

Inauguration of an Extremely Backward Class (EBC) Residential Girls’ School in Sabait Panchayat, aimed at promoting education among marginalized communities.

in Sabait Panchayat, aimed at promoting education among marginalized communities. Inspection of renovated public facilities such as a pond, social upliftment park, playground, and community building in Nanad village.

such as a pond, social upliftment park, playground, and community building in Nanad village. Distribution of financial aid as CM Nitish hands over cheques to Jeevika sisters and self-help groups (SHGs) to support women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship.

as CM Nitish hands over cheques to Jeevika sisters and self-help groups (SHGs) to support women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship. Evaluation of infrastructure development in Mahadalit Basti, Nanand, including playgrounds and community spaces.

in Mahadalit Basti, Nanand, including playgrounds and community spaces. Interaction with SHGs, where the Chief Minister will listen to their concerns and gather feedback for future improvements.

To ensure a smooth and secure visit, the Nalanda district administration has implemented tight security and administrative arrangements.

Pragati Yatra’s Impact on Development in Bihar

CM Nitish Kumar’s Pragati Yatra has been a transformative journey across Bihar, focusing on monitoring development projects and addressing local issues firsthand. His tour of Nalanda follows his recent visit to Rohtas district on Wednesday, where he launched 1,220 development projects worth ₹1,378 crore.

Key Projects Inaugurated in Rohtas:

Panchayat Government Building in Malhipur village, Chenari block.

in Malhipur village, Chenari block. Community Animal Shed in Malhipur, enhancing rural livestock management.

in Malhipur, enhancing rural livestock management. Durgavati Eco-Tourism Adventure Hub , a strategic project under the Forest Division Department to boost tourism in Karamchat.

, a strategic project under the Forest Division Department to boost tourism in Karamchat. Leaf plate and Mahua-based sweets manufacturing units , operated by Adivasi Janjati Vikas Samiti, promoting tribal entrepreneurship.

, operated by Adivasi Janjati Vikas Samiti, promoting tribal entrepreneurship. Farming and Utkarsh Biofuel Plant in Ghusiyakhurd, Bikramganj block, aligning with sustainable development goals.

in Ghusiyakhurd, Bikramganj block, aligning with sustainable development goals. Review of bridge construction in Bajitpur village, Sanjhauli block , improving connectivity and transportation.

, improving connectivity and transportation. Cheque distribution under various welfare schemes, ensuring financial assistance for underprivileged communities.

A Boost for Nalanda’s Growth

The Pragati Yatra visit to Nalanda is expected to significantly enhance local infrastructure, education, healthcare, and tourism. With a focus on inclusive growth, CM Nitish Kumar’s initiative aims to uplift marginalized communities while promoting sustainable development.

His continued efforts in monitoring and expediting Bihar’s development projects reflect the state government’s commitment to progress. As the Pragati Yatra moves forward, more districts are likely to witness substantial transformations in key sectors.

Stay tuned for further updates on Bihar’s development journey!