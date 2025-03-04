NMDC’s Iron Ore Production increases to 40.49 million Tonnes in April-Feb

New Delhi: India’s largest government-owned iron ore mining company, NMDC, has reported a significant 17.85% increase in its iron ore production for February 2025.

The mining giant extracted 4.62 million tonnes (MT) of iron ore, a notable rise from the 3.92 MT recorded in the same month of the previous year.

Steady Growth in Iron Ore Production and Sales

According to the company’s latest filing, NMDC’s cumulative iron ore production for the April-February period of the current financial year has reached 40.49 MT. This marks a slight increase compared to the 40.24 MT recorded during the same period last year. However, iron ore sales saw a marginal decline, standing at 3.98 MT in February 2025 as opposed to 3.99 MT in February 2024.

Despite the slight dip in sales, NMDC remains the backbone of India’s iron ore supply, fulfilling approximately 20% of the country’s demand for this essential steel-making raw material. The Hyderabad-based public sector unit (PSU) is actively working towards achieving greater efficiency and higher production targets to support the growing steel industry.

Expansion Plans and Future Goals

Amitava Mukherjee, Chairman and Managing Director (Additional Charge) of NMDC, highlighted the company’s commitment to increasing production and efficiency. He stated, “The 18% boost in production output represents a strong operational momentum. Consistent growth of this kind results from an efficient mining ecosystem.”

NMDC is set to implement an aggressive expansion plan in the upcoming financial year, with a strategic focus on new mining opportunities. Mukherjee expressed confidence that these efforts will significantly contribute to India’s self-reliance in raw material production.

The company has set an ambitious target to build a 100-million-tonne iron ore mining capacity by 2030, reinforcing its leadership position in the industry. To achieve this, NMDC has announced a massive capital expenditure plan, ensuring increased output and sustainability in operations.

NMDC’s Strong Financial Performance

The PSU has also demonstrated robust financial performance. NMDC recorded a 29.04% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 1,896.99 crore in the October-December 2024 quarter, compared to Rs 1,470.09 crore in the same period of 2023-24. Additionally, revenue from operations surged by 21.4% year-on-year, touching Rs 6,567.83 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

Mining Operations and Government Ownership

As India’s single-largest iron ore producer, NMDC currently operates three fully mechanized iron ore mines—two in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka. With a production capacity of approximately 35 million tonnes annually, the company plays a crucial role in meeting the nation’s raw material requirements.

The Government of India holds a 60.79% stake in NMDC, ensuring strategic control over its operations and growth plans. With a clear roadmap for expansion and infrastructure development, NMDC is poised to play a crucial role in strengthening India’s mining and steel industries.