No By-Elections Will Be Held in Telangana, Asserts CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday put an end to speculation surrounding potential by-elections in Telangana, stating clearly that no such elections will take place in the state.

Addressing the Assembly, the Chief Minister reassured recently joined BRS MLAs who are now part of the ruling Congress party, urging them not to worry about by-election rumours.

Also Read: CM Revanth Reddy: 400 Acres in Gachibowli Don’t Belong to HCU

“We are following established traditions. No MLA needs to feel anxious—there will be no by-elections in Telangana,” he said, adding that the focus of the Congress government remains firmly on governance and development, not on political maneuvering.

Revanth Reddy emphasized that the government is more concerned about addressing people’s issues rather than indulging in political distractions. He reiterated that the entry or exit of leaders from any party would not affect the current legislative structure, and the government will continue its developmental agenda uninterrupted.