Telangana

No change in age limit for state Govt employees

Official sources have debunked rumours circulating in various newspapers and social media platforms regarding the age limit for state government employees.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
No change in age limit for state Govt employees
No change in age limit for state Govt employees

Hyderabad: Official sources have debunked rumours circulating in various newspapers and social media platforms regarding the age limit for state government employees.

Related Stories
KCR announces positive news for govt. employees during Independence Day ceremony
Vote count for Telangana Assembly polls begins
Sonia Gandhi Extended Invitation to Contest Lok Sabha Seat from Telangana
Tension prevails at Saidabad Polling Station; Malakpet Congress Candidate Attacked
Hyderabad: Congress Candidate Mujeebullah Shareef Assaulted During Charminar Poll Inspection

Contrary to the misinformation claiming an age limit of 61 years or 33 years of service, it has been clarified that there is no such proposal at the government level.

While there is no official documentation on file management regarding this matter, disseminating false information through media channels and social platforms is strongly discouraged.

An official statement further warns of potential legal consequences for individuals involved in spreading such baseless rumours, emphasizing the government’s commitment to addressing misinformation.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button