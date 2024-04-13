No change in age limit for state Govt employees

Hyderabad: Official sources have debunked rumours circulating in various newspapers and social media platforms regarding the age limit for state government employees.

Contrary to the misinformation claiming an age limit of 61 years or 33 years of service, it has been clarified that there is no such proposal at the government level.

While there is no official documentation on file management regarding this matter, disseminating false information through media channels and social platforms is strongly discouraged.

An official statement further warns of potential legal consequences for individuals involved in spreading such baseless rumours, emphasizing the government’s commitment to addressing misinformation.