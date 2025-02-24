No Clear Guidelines: Who Qualifies for a New Ration Card?

Hyderabad: In the Greater Hyderabad region, GHMC staff and civil supplies department officials have conducted surveys to identify eligible beneficiaries. However, confusion remains about the criteria for issuing ration cards. When applicants ask on what basis the ration cards will be distributed, officials reportedly claim they are only responsible for conducting the survey and have no further information. Many applicants are left in uncertainty, wondering whether they will receive a ration card or not.

Lack of Clear Guidelines

While the government has encouraged people to apply for ration cards and assured their issuance, clear guidelines are yet to be released. Neither the government nor the officials seem to have clarity on the eligibility criteria. Ministers and even the Chief Minister have repeatedly announced that ration cards will be distributed soon. The CM has even directed officials to start the distribution process as soon as the MLC election code is lifted. However, without proper guidelines on who qualifies and how the process will work, officials find themselves in a difficult position.

Applicants in Confusion

Applicants remain in limbo, unsure whether they will receive ration cards. Many have applied multiple times within a year, leading to frustration and a loss of trust in the government. Despite being told to submit applications, they are left wondering whether the cards will actually be issued. Some individuals frequently visit MeeSeva centers to check their application status, but they receive no clear answers. When they ask officials during surveys, they are told that officials themselves are unaware of the next steps. Many eligible individuals are unable to benefit from government schemes due to the lack of a ration card, leading to growing discontent among citizens.

Issues with the Application Process

Many applicants who previously submitted applications through MeeSeva are facing technical issues. Several applications show statuses such as “Pending,” “Allotted,” or “Approved,” leaving applicants unsure whether they will receive a ration card. MeeSeva officials say they are unclear about which status guarantees a ration card. Applicants are requesting the government to clarify the meaning of each application status. Those with “Pending” status are particularly uncertain about whether they need to reapply. Until the government provides clear instructions, confusion among citizens will persist.

Government’s Delayed Response

Since coming into power, the Congress government promised to issue new ration cards to all eligible individuals. However, instead of delivering on this promise, it has merely encouraged people to apply multiple times. Over the past year, applicants have submitted their details through various channels, including public governance applications, village and ward meetings, Prajavani programs, and MeeSeva centers. Yet, the government has only made announcements without taking concrete steps to distribute ration cards.

Citizens are now urging the government to remove all uncertainties and expedite the issuance of ration cards to ease their difficulties.