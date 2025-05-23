No Deadline for Ration Card Applications or Modifications: Civil Supplies Minister

Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar on Thursday clarified that there is no deadline for applying for new ration cards or for requesting modifications to existing ones. Addressing the media alongside Civil Supplies Commissioner Saurabh Gaur, the Minister emphasized that no eligible person will be excluded from the ration card scheme.

Ration Cards Issued Within 21 Days of Application

The Minister asserted that there is no delay in the issuance of ration cards, stating that cards are being delivered within 21 days of application submission, provided eKYC formalities are completed. Modifications and updates to existing ration cards have been permitted since May 7.

Andhra Pradesh Achieves 95% eKYC Completion

Highlighting the state’s digital progress, Mr. Manohar announced that 95% of the ration cards have completed eKYC verification — a feat unmatched by any other state. Out of a total of 4,24,59,028 cards, eKYC has been successfully completed for 22,59,498 cards so far.

Five Lakh Applications Processed Without Major Issues

The Minister informed that the department has received five lakh applications for new ration cards and that there have been no major glitches in processing or sanctioning the cards. Following the formation of the coalition government, ration card data has been integrated with village and ward secretariats for smoother operations.

Ration Card Distribution Scheduled for June

Mr. Manohar confirmed that all eligible beneficiaries will receive their ration cards in June. He also clarified that marriage certificates or wedding photos are not required to request changes in ration cards. Secretariat staff have been instructed accordingly.

Clear Guidelines for Addition and Deletion of Names

The Minister stated that name additions to ration cards would be done immediately after verification, while deletion of names would be limited to cases such as death, with proper documentation. In cases where a card needs to be surrendered, it must be done collectively by the family.

WhatsApp Services for eKYC and Other Facilities Coming Soon

In a digital-first move, Mr. Manohar revealed that services like eKYC, Aadhaar seeding, and ration card surrender will soon be made available via WhatsApp to improve accessibility and user convenience.