No drinking water shortage for fans on second day of India-New Zealand Test

Pune: After facing difficulties in finding drinking water on the opening day, fans were in for a better experience on the second day of the second Test between India and New Zealand here with the host association making necessary arrangements at the MCA Stadium.

Around one lakh litres of RO water in 20-litre cans were arranged for the second day’s play on Friday, well distributed among the booths to avoid the lapse on the first day, an official informed PTI.

As many as 3,800 bottles of 20 litre each were made available for use on the second day amid a hot and humid Friday, while another 500 were kept in the stadium’s vicinity for back-up.

“Another batch of 700 has been kept elsewhere, in case of requirement at later stages,” the official said.

MCA CEO Ajinkya Joshi, secretary Kamlesh Pisal and other officials met the media here on Friday to discuss the issues related to the venue.

Among the points discussed were having a better media box since only makeshift arrangements are made during matches here including international fixtures.

The MCA said it has arranged a nine acre area for parking but it remains to be seen if there is any improvement in the quality of approach roads to the stadium here located in Gahunje, just off the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Angry fans had raised slogans against the host Maharashtra Cricket Association here on Thursday after finding no water at the booths. Pisal had subsequently tendered an apology.

“Our sincere apologies to all the fans for the inconvenience caused. We will ensure things will be alright going forward. We have already addressed the water issue,” he had said.

The volunteers and security personnel had swung into action immediately to provide packaged water bottles to the fans from other storage areas, but the distribution of the same took time and that had led to fans being upset.

The issue occurred due to delay in arrival of the vehicle which was transporting water from the plant to the stadium.

Since the ODI World Cup last year, the host cricket boards have been arranging free drinking water at stadiums.