No Electric Poles in Future City? CM Revanth Orders Complete Underground Power Network in Hyderabad

In a major step towards urban modernization, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed the Energy Department to develop a fully underground power supply network in the proposed ‘Future City’ project. The decision aims to eliminate overhead infrastructure and ensure a clean, resilient, and future-ready energy system.

No Overhead Power Lines in Future City

During a high-level review meeting with Energy Department officials at his residence on Friday, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized that there should be no electric poles, towers, or overhead power lines in Future City. All infrastructure, including high-tension lines, must be relocated underground, he said.

Smart Poles to Be Tested in Hyderabad

The Chief Minister also called for the installation of smart poles on a pilot basis in selected locations within Greater Hyderabad, including the Secretariat, Necklace Road, and KBR Park. These smart poles are expected to support multiple services such as lighting, surveillance, and connectivity.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Red Hills Murder Caught on CCTV, Nampally Police Arrest Three in Revenge Killing

Taking a green energy approach, CM Revanth instructed officials to prepare detailed plans for solar power generation along the 160-kilometre stretch of the Outer Ring Road (ORR). He also urged them to explore the feasibility of installing solar panels on footpaths and nalas within GHMC limits, leveraging unused urban spaces.

Power Demand Hits Record High

Officials informed the Chief Minister that Telangana’s power demand reached a record 17,162 MW this year, marking a 9.8% increase from the previous year. Projections suggest that demand could grow to 31,808 MW by 2034–35, nearly doubling over the next decade.

Hyderabad’s Growth as Data Hub Demands Quality Power

Acknowledging Hyderabad’s emergence as a major data center hub, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of setting up advanced infrastructure to maintain uninterrupted, high-quality power supply. He directed officials to coordinate with HMDA to address the power needs of satellite townships and radial roads being developed under the Regional Ring Road (RRR) initiative.

Sub-Stations to Be Upgraded

In response to the growing energy requirements, CM Revanth Reddy instructed the Energy Department to upgrade power sub-stations to match future demand and ensure readiness for urban expansion and industrial growth.

The Chief Minister’s directives are seen as part of a larger vision to align Telangana’s energy infrastructure with modern urban planning and green development goals.