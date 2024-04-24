Pan India

No force can stop caste census: Rahul

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said those who call themselves ‘deshbakt' are scared of the ‘X-ray' of caste census and asserted that no force can stop it.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Addressing the ‘Samajik Nyay Sammelan’ here, Gandhi said it is his life’s mission to ensure justice for the 90 percent of the population against whom injustice has been done.

“As soon as our government is formed, the first thing that would be done is caste census,” Gandhi said.

He also said that the Congress manifesto aims to give back 90 per cent Indians a small part of the Rs 16 lakh crore given to big businessmen as loan waivers.

