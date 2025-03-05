No Hike in Electricity Tariffs in Telangana for 2025-26: Government Maintains Existing Rates

Hyderabad: In a significant move that brings relief to residents, the Telangana government has decided not to increase electricity tariffs for the upcoming financial year 2025-26.

The decision comes amid growing public concerns over administrative challenges and economic burdens, with the government opting to maintain the existing electricity rates to avoid additional pressure on consumers.

TGERC Confirms No Tariff Hike for 2025-26

The Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (TGERC) conducted an advisory meeting on Tuesday at the Electricity Regulatory Bhavan in Erragadda. The session was led by TGERC Chairman Justice Devaraju Nagarjuna and attended by prominent officials, including:

Transco CMD Krishna Bhaskar

JMD Srinivasa Rao

TGNPSCL CMD Varun Reddy

During the meeting, Varun Reddy officially announced that electricity charges will remain unchanged for the 2025-26 financial year. This move ensures that households, industries, and businesses will not face any additional burden due to increased power bills.

Demand for Higher Compensation for Electrocution Deaths

Former Medak MLA and BRS leader Patlolla Shashidhar Reddy put forth a strong demand for increasing compensation in cases of electrocution-related fatalities. He urged the authorities to raise the compensation amount to ₹15 lakh, emphasizing the need for better financial assistance to affected families.

In addition, Shashidhar Reddy made several key recommendations, including:

Timely installation of transformers within a month of application.

within a month of application. Exemption of meters on motors and feeders to ease the burden on farmers.

to ease the burden on farmers. Establishment of electrical equipment supply stores in Medak to ensure a steady supply of essential materials.

Electricity Subsidy Dues: Demand for Monthly Releases

Koduri Prakash, Honorary President of Telangana Electricity Workers’ Union (TRVKS), called for the monthly release of pending electricity subsidy dues. He stressed that farmers and other sectors relying on government subsidies should not face unnecessary financial distress due to payment delays.

Additionally, he highlighted major concerns within the Telangana power sector, including:

Financial losses in electricity distribution and the need for strategic solutions.

and the need for strategic solutions. Severe staff shortages in substations and power plants , affecting operational efficiency.

, affecting operational efficiency. Urgent recruitment of junior linemen and other critical positions to strengthen the workforce.

Prakash also requested the government to ensure that salaries are paid on the 1st of every month instead of the 5th, guaranteeing timely payments for power sector employees.