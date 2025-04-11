No Holiday This Saturday! Telangana Schools Open for Exams on April 12
Contrary to routine schedules, schools across Telangana will remain open on Saturday, April 12, which is the second Saturday of the month. The decision comes as part of the State government’s revised academic schedule following the announcement of half-day schools.
Hyderabad: Contrary to routine schedules, schools across Telangana will remain open on Saturday, April 12, which is the second Saturday of the month. The decision comes as part of the State government’s revised academic schedule following the announcement of half-day schools.
Table of Contents
Second Saturday Holiday Cancelled for Schools in Telangana
The Telangana State government has officially cancelled the second Saturday holiday to accommodate the ongoing Summative Assessment – II (SA-II) examinations for students from Classes I to IX.
Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com
Exam Schedule for April 12
Here’s a breakdown of the SA-II exam schedule for Saturday:
- Classes I to V: English Exam
- Classes VI and VII: Social Studies Exam
- Classes VIII and IX: Mathematics Exam
This adjustment is aimed at ensuring timely completion of academic assessments before the summer break.
Also Read: Congress, Not Centre, Feeding Telangana’s Poor: Uttam Kumar Reddy Fires Back
Why the Change?
The decision to hold classes on the second Saturday follows the implementation of half-day school timings in Telangana due to rising temperatures. To ensure that exams are conducted within the available school hours, the government has rescheduled academic activities, making April 12 a full working day.
What Parents and Students Need to Know
- Students should report to school as per the half-day schedule announced earlier.
- Full attendance is expected, especially for students appearing in SA-II exams.
- Schools will resume the second Saturday holiday in the following months, subject to exam schedules.