No Holiday This Saturday! Telangana Schools Open for Exams on April 12

Hyderabad: Contrary to routine schedules, schools across Telangana will remain open on Saturday, April 12, which is the second Saturday of the month. The decision comes as part of the State government’s revised academic schedule following the announcement of half-day schools.

Second Saturday Holiday Cancelled for Schools in Telangana

The Telangana State government has officially cancelled the second Saturday holiday to accommodate the ongoing Summative Assessment – II (SA-II) examinations for students from Classes I to IX.

Exam Schedule for April 12

Here’s a breakdown of the SA-II exam schedule for Saturday:

Classes I to V : English Exam

: Classes VI and VII : Social Studies Exam

: Classes VIII and IX: Mathematics Exam

This adjustment is aimed at ensuring timely completion of academic assessments before the summer break.

Why the Change?

The decision to hold classes on the second Saturday follows the implementation of half-day school timings in Telangana due to rising temperatures. To ensure that exams are conducted within the available school hours, the government has rescheduled academic activities, making April 12 a full working day.

What Parents and Students Need to Know