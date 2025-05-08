No Internet: Disruption Hits Telangana Secretariat’s Online Services!

Hyderabad: Internet services at the Telangana Secretariat have been severely disrupted for the past five days, causing inconvenience to staff and delays in essential operations across departments. The disruption is drawing sharp criticism from both employees and the public.

Critical Departments Affected by Network Outage

Departments including I&PR (Media Point), Entry Pass Issuance, and Foreign Travel Verification have been particularly affected. Due to the lack of internet connectivity, officials have resorted to manually issuing Secretariat entry passes.

According to reports, the disruption was caused by damaged internet cables, but no timely repairs have been carried out despite multiple complaints from the staff.

Employees Express Frustration Over Delayed Repairs

Many staff members have raised concerns that the IT department has not taken corrective action even after five days. Repeated complaints to the GAD (General Administrative Department) have reportedly gone unanswered.

“Even though we are working from the state’s administrative headquarters, we are forced to function manually. The delay is unacceptable,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

Public and Employees Facing Severe Inconvenience

Due to the outage, the general public visiting the Secretariat and internal operations have been significantly affected. With no stable internet, routine administrative procedures have slowed down, causing frustration among employees and citizens alike.

Calls for Immediate IT Response Grow Louder

There is rising criticism over the inability to maintain basic digital infrastructure within the Telangana Secretariat. Stakeholders are now urging the IT and GAD departments to act swiftly and restore internet services to ensure smooth administrative functioning.