No Namaz on Roads This Bakrid? Yogi’s New Orders Stir Public Reaction

Lucknow: In anticipation of Bakrid 2025, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials to ensure tight security arrangements and the strict enforcement of rules to maintain law and order across the state. The directives came during a high-level meeting with commissioners, ADGs, and SSPs, where the CM outlined measures for a peaceful and disciplined celebration.

No Namaz on Roads: Only at Designated Places

CM Yogi made it clear that offering namaz by blocking roads will not be permitted. Instead, prayers must be conducted only at pre-designated locations approved by the administration. Officials have been told to enforce this rule strictly to avoid any disruptions to public order.

Animal Sacrifice Only at Authorized Sites

A key ritual of Bakrid—goat sacrifice—will also be limited to authorized spots. In a bid to prevent illegal or unregulated practices, 19 places in Sambhal district alone have been designated for animal sacrifice, according to DM Rajendra Pensia.

Furthermore:

Cow and camel slaughter has been strictly prohibited .

has been strictly . Sacrifice of animals exceeding prescribed capacity in slaughterhouses will not be allowed.

in slaughterhouses will not be allowed. Action will be taken immediately without waiting for complaints in case of any violation.

Yogi Adityanath Warns Against New Traditions

Yogi Adityanath emphasized that no new traditions would be allowed during Bakrid celebrations. He asked authorities to stay vigilant and ensure that people adhere to established norms and customs.

Section 144 Enforced, Flag Marches Conducted

To ensure communal harmony:

Section 144 has been enforced in several districts.

has been enforced in several districts. Flag marches are being conducted in sensitive areas.

are being conducted in sensitive areas. QRTs, PAC, and RAF units have been deployed in all 14 zones of Meerut city.

have been deployed in all 14 zones of Meerut city. Over 900 individuals have been restricted as a preventive measure.

Social Media Monitoring Intensified

The Cyber Cell of UP Police has been instructed to closely monitor social media platforms:

Offensive or provocative posts will be dealt with promptly.

Authorities have been placed on 24/7 alert to tackle misinformation and maintain peace.

Public Health Measures: Bird Flu Awareness

CM Yogi also highlighted concerns over bird flu during the festival period and directed officials to ensure strict hygiene protocols and monitoring at slaughterhouses to avoid any health hazards.

Peace Talks with Religious Leaders

In a proactive move, district officials including the Mutawallis and Maulvis have held peace meetings to spread awareness about the rules. Citizens have been requested to cooperate with the authorities and celebrate the festival in accordance with the law.

Strict But Balanced Approach

The Uttar Pradesh administration is gearing up for Bakrid 2025 with a firm yet balanced approach—ensuring religious freedom while upholding public safety and harmony.