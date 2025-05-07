No Need to Panic, It’s a Preparedness Exercise: Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand

Hyderabad: At exactly 4:00 PM today, sirens blared unexpectedly across various parts of Hyderabad, leaving residents startled and confused. The abrupt sound raised fears of an emergency situation, prompting public concern. However, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand swiftly clarified that the sirens were part of a civil mock drill conducted under the central government’s directives.

Drill Aimed to Test Emergency Response and Public Preparedness

Speaking to the media after the completion of the exercise, Commissioner Anand stated that the objective of the drill was to raise awareness among the public regarding how to react during emergency scenarios and to assess inter-departmental coordination. He reassured citizens that there was no cause for alarm.

Simulated Aerial Attack Conducted in Four Areas

The drill simulated aerial attacks and was carried out in four strategically selected zones in the city. “We simultaneously activated industrial sirens, petrol pump sirens, and police vehicle sirens. Through the Command and Control Centre, people were instructed to stay safely where they were,” explained the Commissioner.

Multi-Agency Participation Ensured Real-Time Simulation

Various departments participated in the drill, including the NDRF, SDRF, Revenue, GHMC, Municipal Administration, Police, Fire Services, Electricity, and Transport. Teams promptly reached designated spots and initiated mock emergency operations.

Rescue Demonstrations and Medical Response Highlighted

The mock drill featured realistic demonstrations, including rescue of injured individuals, hospital evacuations, and fire extinguishing. Fire engines and ambulances reached the mock incident sites through green corridors created by traffic police. Medical teams performed first aid and stretcher evacuations to simulate real emergency conditions.

Evaluation and Review to Improve Future Readiness

Commissioner Anand emphasized that the exercise was a learning opportunity to evaluate the efficiency and readiness of government departments during crises. “We also identified certain shortcomings that need to be addressed. A review meeting will soon be held, and necessary improvements will be implemented,” he assured.

Public Urged Not to Panic or Fall for Rumours

The Commissioner urged the public to avoid believing rumours and instead contact emergency services by dialing 112 in case of need. “This was a preparedness exercise to ensure better public alertness and government coordination during emergencies,” he reiterated.