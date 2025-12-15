‘No one on stage said anything like that’: Priyanka Gandhi on objectionable slogans against PM Modi

New Delhi: Reacting to the controversy over objectionable slogans raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Congress rally, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday clarified that no such remarks were made by anyone present on the stage. The controversy erupted after the Congress party’s “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” rally, held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday. Several videos showed Congress workers raising provocative slogans such as “Modi teri kabar khudegi” while heading towards the rally venue, drawing sharp criticism from the BJP.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Priyanka Gandhi dismissed the allegations and questioned the BJP’s intent in raising the issue during the parliamentary session. “We were discussing who actually said this. No one on the stage said anything like that. Later, we came to know that someone from the crowd or a worker may have made such a statement, but it is still not clear who it was,” she said. She further questioned why the matter was being repeatedly raised in Parliament.

“Why is this being discussed in the House? It appears they themselves do not want the session to function. Then why raise such issues during Question Hour? I do not think they want to run the session. We wanted a debate on pollution, but they are not allowing that. If they do not want Parliament to function, they should close it, and at least pollution will be reduced,” she added.

Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka also reacted, saying that he was present at the programme for its entire duration and did not hear any such slogans. “Thousands of people had come, including a large number from Odisha. Nearly five to six lakh people attended the rally from across the country. We did not hear any objectionable slogans, and no one from our side raised them,” he said. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari also distanced the party from the slogans.

“The Congress party did not say anything personally, so how can we respond to it? On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often used harsh language against our leaders, which should also be taken into account. It has become a habit for him to use such language,” he added. Congress MP Vivek Tankha said he was unaware of any such slogans being raised. “I had not heard about it. If such slogans were raised, I am not aware of them. I would never want any wrong slogans to be raised against any leader,” he said.

Congress MP Mallu Ravi added that while some individuals may have raised slogans, none of the party’s leaders were involved. “Ordinary people expressing themselves should not be blamed on the leadership,” he said. Earlier in the day, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned the objectionable slogans raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Congress rally and demanded that the party leadership apologise publicly in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters, Rijiju said, “The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is recognised by the world and by the people of our 1.4 billion-strong country as the leader of the world’s largest democracy. It is extremely sad and regrettable if some opposition members call for his killing. Mere denial is not enough.” “The Congress President and the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament should apologise to the country.

I believe that if there is any sense of humanity and respect for the nation and society within the Congress Party, they should not delay in apologising openly on the floor of Parliament to the people of the country. Only then will we understand that a mistake was made and that the Congress Party has acknowledged it,” he added. The Lok Sabha was also adjourned briefly as the treasury benches raised the issue of derogatory remarks used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Congress’ protest rally on the alleged ‘vote chori’.