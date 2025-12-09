No one should be pressurised to sing, or stopped from singing Vande Matram: Maulana Shahabuddin Rizvi

New Delhi: All India Muslim Jamat chief Maulana Shahabuddin Rizvi Barelvi on Tuesday said that the national song Vande Mataram should neither be imposed on anyone nor should any person be stopped from reciting it if they so wish, emphasising that the Constitution and the courts safeguard individual choice on such matters. His remarks come amid uproar in the Lok Sabha during a special sitting to mark the 150th anniversary of the national song.

Speaking to IANS, Maulana Rizvi said, “There is currently commotion in the Lok Sabha regarding Vande Mataram. It has been 150 years since this song was first introduced, and on its 150th anniversary, both the ruling party and the Opposition are at odds, each holding their own views.” He added, “In my opinion, Vande Mataram is simply a song. Those who wish to recite it should be free to do so, and they should not be stopped.

Also Read: Strong winds bring slight relief to Delhi-NCR, but air quality remains poor

And people who don’t want to recite it should not be pressurised; they should be left to their own conscience, because the Supreme Court, after the Madras High Court, said in its verdict that no one should be pressurised. They are allowed to recite independently, not pressurised.” His comments came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked the “enduring spirit” of Vande Mataram while initiating a day-long discussion in the Lok Sabha to commemorate 150 years of the national song.

Calling it a hymn that stood “like a rock” against British rule, PM Modi traced its journey from Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s composition in 1875 to its pivotal role in India’s freedom struggle. The Prime Minister said Vande Mataram became “a current of emotion” that united the nation and continued to inspire generations, even during crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

He recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s words describing the hymn as one that “connects us,” adding that it remains a mantra of unity as India marches toward Atmanirbhar Bharat. From colonial-era bans and punishments for uttering or printing the words, to countless freedom fighters embracing martyrdom with Vande Mataram on their lips, the PM said the song symbolises sacrifice, resilience and hope. PM Modi urged Parliament to ensure that the legacy and spirit of Vande Mataram are preserved and passed on to future generations.