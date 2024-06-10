No peace in Manipur even after one year, address situation with priority: RSS chief Bhagwat (Video)

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday expressed concern over peace eluding Manipur even after one year and said the situation in the strife-torn north eastern state must be considered with priority.

Addressing a gathering of RSS trainees at the concluding programme of organisation’s ‘Karyakarta Vikas Varg- Dwitiya’ at the Dr Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan premises in Reshimbagh here, he said conflict in various places and in society is not good.

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "Manipur has been awaiting peace for a year now. It was peaceful for 10 years. It seemed that the old gun culture had ended. It is still burning in the fire of the sudden tension that rose there or that was made to rise… pic.twitter.com/RrviLfF5XL — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2024

He emphasised the need to get over with election rhetoric and focus on problems facing the nation. “Manipur is waiting for peace for the last one year. There was peace in Manipur 10 years ago. It felt like gun culture had finished there. But the state has suddenly seen violence,” he said.

“The situation in Manipur will have to be considered with priority. There is need to get over election rhetoric and focus on problems facing the nation,” the RSS chief asserted. Manipur plunged into violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May last year.

Since then some 200 people have been killed, while thousands have been displaced following large scale arson that has gutted homes and government buildings. Fresh violence has been reported from Jiribam over the past few days.