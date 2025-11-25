No plans to meet Rahul Gandhi for now, high command must make decision: Karnataka CM on leadership issue

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday stated that he has no plans to meet the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for now, on the alleged power struggle in the Congress in the state.

He stressed that ultimately, the High Command must take a decision to bring an end to speculation in the matter.

He made the statement while speaking to the media at Cauvery Bhavan on Tuesday after flagging off the vehicle carrying Nandini ghee destined for export to the United States (US), Saudi Arabia and Australia.

Also Read: Can volcanic ash drifting from Ethiopia degrade Delhi’s air quality?

On Cabinet expansion, CM Siddaramaiah said it would be taken up when the party leadership issues instructions. He also clarified that he currently has no plans to meet LoP Gandhi.

Responding to questions about another group of MLAs visiting Delhi and meeting the High Command, the Chief Minister said that legislators have the freedom to express their views. “Let us see what the senior leaders of the party say,” he stated.

CM Siddaramaiah further stated that Karnataka’s Nandini ghee, produced by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), a state government undertaking is now being exported to Australia, the US and Saudi Arabia. The demand for ghee is increasing, and Nandini ghee from Karnataka is gaining popularity both within the country and abroad, he added.

“Kumar, originally from Mysuru district and currently settled in the United States, has obtained the agency for Nandini ghee exports,” he stated. The Chief Minister further extended his best wishes to both KMF and Kumar.

Significantly, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge held a lengthy meeting with CM Siddaramaiah on last Saturday and amid the alleged leadership tussle for the CM’s post, Karnataka Dy CM and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar travelled to the Bengaluru International Airport on Tuesday afternoon in the same car as Kharge after leaving from the chief’s residence.

Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to discuss the ongoing power tussle with LoP Gandhi after reaching New Delhi.