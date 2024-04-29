No question of defending Prajwal, will take merciless action if charges proved: Kumaraswamy

Shivamogga (Karnataka): JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said there is no question of defending his nephew and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna over sexual abuse allegations against him, and the party will take “merciless action” if the Special Investigation Team probe proves the charges.

Prajwal Revanna is the BJP-JD(S) alliance’s candidate from Hassan which went to the polls on Friday.

Former chief minister Kumaraswamy, who is also the state JD(S) chief, strongly objected to the names of his father and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, among other family members, being drawn into the controversy.

“SIT has been formed, if the (crime) is proved in the investigation, whoever is involved has to undergo punishment. Whoever has committed the wrong has to bow down as per the law of the land…We will take merciless action from the party too, there is no question of defending him,” Kumaraswamy said.

“I want to ask Congress leaders, why bring family into it? Discuss about the individual. An individual and his deeds are in question here, not the family…Why bring the family’s name, Deve Gowda’s name or Kumaraswamy’s name? I have myself said whoever has committed the mistake has to undergo punishment,” he added.

The 33-year-old Prajwal Revanna is the son of H D Revanna, former prime minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda’s elder son who is an MLA and former minister. Several video clips allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna sexually abusing hundreds of women had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days.

The government has constituted an SIT to investigate the alleged sexual abuse of hundreds of women by the MP. Stating that such incidents cause embarrassment to the society as a whole, Kumaraswamy said there is no question of defending anyone. “Wrong is wrong, irrespective of who has committed it.”

He further said, “An FIR has been registered, the inquiry report has to come. Let the SIT inquiry report come out, we don’t have any objections. There is no question of influencing anyone. Let the facts come out. Action should happen against those involved.

That is my stand and that of my party,” he added. The police have information that Prajwal has left the country, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, which announced the SIT probe. Asked about Prajwal’s whereabouts, Kumaraswamy said, “What should I say, if you ask me? Will he ask me and go anywhere…They, the government will take action.”

To a question whether he had no prior information about what was happening, he said, “Where did we know about the matter? They (Revanna family) are separate. If it had come to our notice, we could have taken action and to stop this embarrassment from happening. This matter is about an individual’s background. Can we watch where he goes or comes every day?

Is it in our hands?” News reports, however, said that the BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra was made aware of the allegations against Prajwal Revanna when there were talks that an alliance between the BJP and the JD(S) was to be formed ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

On whether there is a political conspiracy behind the video clips leak, the JD(S) state chief said, “That is also there. Let’s see. Let the SIT report come out. It is being said that the pen-drive (containing video clips) has been circulated. Some experts are behind it, let it come out.” He further said, “I want to tell SIT and the government to conduct a fair probe.

Such incidents should not happen in society, in my opinion,” he said, adding that Deve Gowda and he have always conducted themselves with utmost respect towards women. Stating that the development will have no impact on the results, Kumaraswamy said in Hassan the NDA candidate will win, there is no doubt about it. “He (Prajwal) will win with a good margin.

But the developments that have taken place in the last few days have led to state-wide discussion. Who released (the video clippings), a few days ago, what was the reason for releasing it? An old subject has been raised now, why didn’t they raise the issue earlier but just days ahead of the election?I don’t want to discuss it much,” he said.