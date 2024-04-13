‘No shortage of drinking water in Telangana’

Hyderabad: Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Principal Secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department said the measures are being taken in a planned manner to ensure that there is no problem in the supply of drinking water to the people in Telangana.

Sandeep Kumar Sultania along with Vikarabad District Collector C Narayana Reddy and Additional Collector Rahul Sharma and senior officials of the Mission Bhagiratha inspected a pump house, which provides drinking water from Kagna river, near Tandur town in Vikarabad district on Saturday.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, he said that due to drought conditions being prevailed in Telangana, the State government is giving top priority for the supply of drinking water and officials are closely monitoring the situation at the field level.

“We are taking all precautions to prevent drinking water problem from arising. The authorities are working as per the plans and are taking alternative measures on a war footing if there is a water crisis anywhere,” he disclosed.

Sandeep Kumar Sultania said that repairs of hand pumps, bore motors and pipelines will be taken up in time to restore water supply and assured that all available water resources are being fully utilized to meet the demand.

Stating that water is being supplied through tankers wherever required, he said that orders have been given to the officials of Animal Husbandry department to arrange water for cattle in the villages in view of summer.

The Principal Secretary stated that steps will be taken to increase the capacity of 2.5 MLD of drinking water from the Kagna river intake well to the villages of Kodangal and Yalala mandals in Vikarabad district.