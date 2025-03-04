No Stress, Only Success: CM’s Inspiring Message for Inter Exam Students

Hyderabad: The Telangana Intermediate Annual Examinations 2025 are set to commence tomorrow (March 5, Wednesday) and will continue until March 25, 2025. Ahead of the exams, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended his best wishes to all students appearing for the exams.

CM Revanth Reddy Encourages Students to Stay Confident

On Tuesday, CM Revanth Reddy shared a special message for students appearing for the TG Inter Exams 2025, urging them to remain confident and stress-free while taking their exams.

“As students take another step toward their bright future, they must stay focused on their goals and approach exams with self-confidence. The state has made all necessary arrangements at exam centers to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations,” the CM stated.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) shared his message via its official X (Twitter) handle to encourage students across Telangana.

Exam Schedule and Key Details

Exam Dates: March 5 to March 25, 2025

March 5 to March 25, 2025 Timings: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

9:00 AM to 12:00 PM Total Students Appearing: 9,96,971

9,96,971 Exam Centers: Across Telangana

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has assured that all exam centers are well-equipped with proper infrastructure, security, and necessary arrangements for a smooth examination process.

Final Words of Encouragement

CM Revanth Reddy conveyed his best wishes to all students and emphasized the importance of staying calm and confident during exams. He wished success and good luck to all students appearing for the Telangana Inter Exams 2025.

Stay tuned for further updates and exam-related notifications.