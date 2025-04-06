None of the letters I receive are signed in Tamil: PM Modi

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a pointed remark directed at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and other state leaders during his visit to Rameswaram. While addressing a public gathering after inaugurating the New Pamban Railway Bridge, PM Modi expressed surprise over the lack of Tamil usage in official correspondence.

“Sometimes, I am surprised when I receive letters from some leaders of Tamil Nadu — none of them are signed in Tamil,” said the Prime Minister.

He urged politicians to embrace and promote their native language, adding, “If we are truly proud of Tamil, then I would request everyone to at least sign their names in Tamil.”

Centre’s Commitment to Promoting Tamil Globally

PM Modi further emphasized the Centre’s ongoing efforts to spread Tamil language and culture across the world.

“We are working continuously to ensure that Tamil language and Tamil heritage reach every corner of the world,” he noted.

War of Words Between DMK and BJP Continues

The remarks come in the backdrop of a long-standing debate between the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government and the Centre regarding the three-language policy. The state has frequently accused the BJP government of attempting to impose Hindi, which they argue threatens the prominence of Tamil.

Inauguration of New Pamban Railway Bridge

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated the New Pamban Railway Bridge in Ramanathapuram district, Tamil Nadu. The bridge is notable for being India’s first vertical lift railway sea bridge, a major milestone in the country’s infrastructure development.

Modi remotely activated the vertical lift span to allow a Coast Guard ship to pass beneath, showcasing advanced indigenous engineering capabilities.

New Rameswaram–Tambaram Train Flagged Off

During the same event, PM Modi also flagged off a new train service connecting Rameswaram and Tambaram (Chennai). The service is expected to improve regional connectivity and facilitate smoother travel for both daily commuters and pilgrims visiting Rameswaram.

Absence of CM Stalin Noted

While Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was absent due to prior engagements in the Nilgiris, the event was attended by several key dignitaries including: