Nora Fatehi Begins Shooting for ‘Kanchana 4’ in Hyderabad

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi has officially started shooting for her much-awaited film Kanchana 4 in Hyderabad.

Nora’s Excitement and Role in Kanchana 4

Sources close to the project confirmed that Nora has already begun filming for the horror-comedy movie, and an insider revealed to IANS that she is excited about her role. “Nora has started shooting for Kanchana 4. She is excited to be part of the film and is giving her best to the role,” said the source.

Known for her stunning dance performances, Nora is all set to surprise her fans with a completely different character. In Kanchana 4, she will venture into the world of comedy, taking on a comic avatar in the latest installment of the popular franchise.

The Kanchana Franchise

Kanchana 4 will be the fifth installment in the widely popular horror-comedy series, created and directed by Raghava Lawrence. The series first began with Muni in 2007, followed by Muni 2: Kanchana in 2011. Kanchana 2 and Kanchana 3 were released in 2015 and 2019, respectively, and have built a massive fanbase over the years. Raghava Lawrence, who plays the iconic role in the series, will once again star in the lead role.

Pooja Hegde Joins the Cast

Actress Pooja Hegde will also join Nora Fatehi and Raghava Lawrence in this new installment. While rumors circulated earlier in June 2024 about Mrunal Thakur being part of the cast, Raghava Lawrence dismissed these speculations on social media, clarifying that the official cast announcements will be made through Ragavendra Production soon.

Nora Fatehi’s Previous Ventures

Before Kanchana 4, Nora Fatehi was last seen in Madgaon Express, a dark comedy film where she showcased her comic talent. Directed by actor Kunal Khemu, Madgaon Express was produced by Excel Entertainment and also featured actors like Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Upendra Limaye. Nora played the role of Tehreen “Tasha” in the film, which was released on March 22, 2024.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Nora’s latest role in Kanchana 4, as she steps into the comedic genre with this high-profile project.