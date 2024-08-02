Nora Fatehi turns special judge, guest for annual dance competition at IFFM 2024

Mumbai: Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi will join the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) as a jury member for a dance competition at the event.

Calling dance a “universal language,” the actress feels honoured to be a part of the festival.

Nora said: “I am incredibly honoured to be part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 as a jury member for the dance competition. Dance is a universal language that brings people together, and I am thrilled to witness the incredible talent and passion of the participants.”

Nora will also host a special fan screening of her latest release, ‘Madgaon Express’, directed by Kunal Kemmu.

The film also stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam.

“The IFFM is a prestigious platform that celebrates the richness of Indian cinema and culture, and I am looking forward to being a part of this grand celebration,” added the actress.

On the work front, Nora is currently awaiting the release of her debut South Indian acting project, ‘Matka’ with Varun Tej, and ‘Be Happy’ with Abhishek Bachchan, which is scheduled for release this September.

The 15th edition of the festival is set to take place from August 15 to 25. Directors such as Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Onir, and Rima Das will present their anthology film, ‘My Melbourne’, at the opening of IFFM.

The short films, centered around Melbourne and inspired by true incidents, explore themes of race, gender, sexuality, and disability.

The films include ‘Emma’ by Rima Das, ‘Jules’ by Imtiaz Ali, ‘Nandini’ by Onir, and ‘Setara’ by Kabir Khan.