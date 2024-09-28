Hyderabad

Normal to Heavy Rain Expected in Hyderabad on Sunday

After a brief dry spell, Hyderabad is set to experience a fresh spell of rainfall beginning Sunday. Weather predictions indicate that the city will receive substantial rain, offering much-needed relief to areas that have remained dry.

Mohammed Yousuf28 September 2024 - 17:31
195 1 minute read
Normal to Heavy Rain Expected in Hyderabad on Sunday
Normal to Heavy Rain Expected in Hyderabad on Sunday

Hyderabad: After a brief dry spell, Hyderabad is set to experience a fresh spell of rainfall beginning Sunday. Weather predictions indicate that the city will receive substantial rain, offering much-needed relief to areas that have remained dry.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society’s Weather Research and Forecasting (WRF) model maps, the intensity of rainfall is likely to increase, with the heaviest downpours expected on Sunday on September 29.

Eastern parts of the city, such as Secunderabad and Alwal, are expected to receive heavy showers, while lighter rain is predicted for central and western regions like Serilingampally and Quthbullapur.

Meteorologists have noted that while the rain will bring some relief, humidity levels in the city will remain high. Daytime temperatures are expected to stay slightly above 30 degrees Celsius over the next few days.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf28 September 2024 - 17:31
195 1 minute read

Related Articles

No Need to Visit Gandhi Bhavan for Ration Cards, Says Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

No Need to Visit Gandhi Bhavan for Ration Cards, Says Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

28 September 2024 - 18:12
Residents of Musi River Buffer Zone Apply for Double Bedroom Houses

Residents of Musi River Buffer Zone Apply for Double Bedroom Houses

28 September 2024 - 17:20
Awareness Program on Rabies Prevention Held in Hyderabad on World Rabies Prevention Day

Awareness Program on Rabies Prevention Held in Hyderabad on World Rabies Prevention Day

28 September 2024 - 17:01
KPHB and Bahadurpura Residents Hold Rally Against Hydra Demolitions

KPHB and Bahadurpura Residents Hold Rally Against Hydra Demolitions

28 September 2024 - 16:32
Back to top button