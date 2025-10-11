Northeast monsoon set to arrive in TN, heavy rain forecast for parts of state

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast heavy rainfall over the Nilgiris and several western districts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, as the state braces for the onset of the northeast monsoon within days.

According to the latest bulletin, strong convective activity triggered by a low-pressure system over the Comorin Sea and adjoining Gulf of Mannar has intensified cloud formation over southern and western Tamil Nadu.

The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, and Tirupattur districts are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning.

The weather office has also issued a warning for fishermen, advising them not to venture into the sea in the southern coastal regions, Gulf of Mannar, and adjoining Comorin Sea, where wind speeds are expected to range between 35 and 45 kmph and may occasionally reach up to 55 kmph.

In Chennai and its suburbs, partly cloudy skies are expected, with moderate rainfall or thunderstorms likely in a few areas during the evening and night hours.

The maximum temperature is forecast to hover around 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to remain between 25 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius.

Officials said that with continuous rainfall over the past week in the Nilgiris, hill slopes have become saturated, raising concerns about minor landslides and road disruptions along key ghat routes, including Coonoor–Mettupalayam and Gudalur–Nadugani stretches.

District administrations have been put on alert, with disaster response teams stationed at vulnerable spots.

The latest forecast comes amid mounting signs that the northeast monsoon – Tamil Nadu’s primary rainy season – is about to set in over the southern peninsula.

Meteorologists noted that easterly winds have strengthened over the Bay of Bengal, marking the transition from southwest to northeast monsoon conditions.

Over the past few years, the Nilgiris and other ghat districts such as Coimbatore and Dindigul have witnessed episodes of intense monsoon rainfall causing flash floods, road blockages, and property damage.

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and avoid travel through hilly terrain during heavy downpours.