Northern Railway’s Jammu divison earns Rs 57 lakh from ticket checking in Nov

Jammu: The Jammu division of the Northern Railway earned Rs 57 lakh from ticket checking in November this year, railway officials said on Monday.

Northern Railway Jammu Division said that the ticket checking staff of the Jammu Division are conducting special ticket checking drives every month at stations and on trains to curb ticketless and irregular travel, ensuring comfortable travel and better services for all genuine rail passengers.

“These drives are conducted at various railway stations, including Jammu, Katra, Pathankot Cantt, Pathankot City, Srinagar, etc. During the ticket checking drive in November 2025, the divisional checking staff and Chief Ticket Inspectors apprehended 9,346 passengers for irregular travel, resulting in a fine of approximately Rs 57 lakh,” an official said.

He said that the division officials also conduct regular surprise ticket-checking drives to prevent unauthorised entry of passengers onto trains and stations, ensuring passengers travel with valid tickets.

“Regular checks are conducted to maintain cleanliness at all railway stations in the division and to prevent public littering,” he said.

The official informed that during this check, in November 2025, approximately 17,000 rupees in fines were collected from 53 passengers for littering within the station premises.

Regarding the monthly ticket-checking drive conducted in the division, he said that the ticket-checking drives will continue to curb ticketless and irregular travel.

“Such drives will increase railway revenue. This drive aims to ensure transparency in the ticketing system while providing convenience to passengers,” he said.

The official observed that the railway authorities intend to start the direct train operation from Jammu railway station to the Valley before the end of 2025.

At present, the Vande Bharat train service operates between Katra town of Jammu division’s Reasi district to the Valley.