Nothing Phone 3 Set to Launch July 1 with 50 MP Periscope Zoom Camera

Mumbai: Tech brand Nothing has confirmed that its upcoming flagship, the Nothing Phone 3, will launch globally on July 1, featuring a 50 MP periscope telephoto lens on the rear, according to a recent post on X.

Bold Camera Module and New Glyph Matrix Design

The leaked image shared by Nothing reveals a striking new camera module with sleek angular contours and exposed screws. Alongside the periscope lens, an upgraded glyph matrix—a redesigned version of the signature glyph lighting—will appear near the top edge, replacing the traditional back-light setup.

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset Powers Flagship Performance

Inside, the Phone 3 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, delivering up to 49% faster GPU performance over its predecessor. The chipset also enhances AI processing and graphics performance.

Long Battery Life and Fast Charging

The device will include a robust 5,150 mAh battery (model NT05A) that supports 65 W fast wired charging, ensuring quick boost times. Running on Nothing OS 3.3 based on Android 15, the Phone 3 also supports tri-band Wi‑Fi 6E, Bluetooth, and NFC.

Extended Software Support and Long-Term Longevity

Nothing has emphasized reliability and future proofing: the Phone 3 comes with five years of Android updates and seven years of security patches, surpassing many competitors in longevity.

Expected Launch Variants & Price in India

The handset will launch in White and Blue colour options . Although official pricing will be announced on July 1, industry insiders anticipate a price point near ₹60,000 in India, placing it solidly in the upper mid-range to entry flagship segment.

Why Nothing Phone 3 Stands Out