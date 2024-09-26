Notice to AP Secretariat Employees’ Association for poll code violation

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has issued a show cause notice to the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat Employees Association (APSEA) for alleged violations of the election code during the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls held in May.

The General Administration Department (GAD) issued the notice, asking why APSEA’s recognition should not be cancelled.

It has sought clarification on APSEA President K. Venkatarami Reddy’s participation in the election campaign while serving as a government employee.

It said the APSEA should have taken action against him for violating the model code of conduct.

Responding to the government’s notice, APSA Secretary Krishna and other office bearers clarified that Venkatarami Reddy’s involvement in the election campaign was purely in a personal capacity.

They made it clear that this does not reflect the association’s official stance or action. Krishna and other office bearers also urged the government not to cancel the recognition of an organisation for the mistake of an individual.

They responded to the notice as Venkatarami Reddy was not available.

The GAD has stated that it was not consulted about activities taking place outside the Secretariat. The government may cancel the recognition of APSEA if it does not find satisfactory the explanation given by the Association.

The state government had suspended Venkatarami Reddy in April following a directive from the Election Commission of India.

Reddy, serving as Assistant Secretary in the Panchayat Raj department, had participated in the campaigning by then ruling party YSR Congress at Badvel bus depot in Kadapa district.

Then opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India. It had also submitted to the poll panel videos purportedly showing Reddy seeking support for the ruling party.

Acting on the TDP complaint, the Election Commission had sought a report from Kadapa district Collector and subsequently recommended disciplinary action against him.