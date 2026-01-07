Notice to Urdu University ‘unacceptable’, says MoS Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday termed as ‘shameful’ and ‘unacceptable’ the show cause notices issued by the Telangana government to Moulana Azad National Urdu University over unused land.

The BJP leader took to ‘X’ to slam the Congress government and warn it that if it fails to withdraw any decision to take over the university land, he will stand with students and launch a statewide agitation.

“Congress Govt targeting land meant for students’ future is shameful. Government notices to Maulana Azad National Urdu University in Hyderabad, questioning land usage, are unacceptable. Is this first step to sell off university land worth thousands of crores?” he asked.

“A government that cannot provide basic facilities now is questioning land allocations made for education? Encroached government lands exist across the state,” wrote the BJP leader.

He wanted to know why no action was taken against Owaisi over the Salkam Cheruvu encroachment in the Old City and the commercialisation of education. Why not reclaim such lands and use them for public purposes, he said.

The BJP leader was referring to the Fatime Owaisi Educational Campus set up by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and his younger brother and AIMIM floor leader in the Telangana Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi. The campus has been allegedly built in the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Salkam Cheruvu lake in Chandrayangutta.

“Touching university and education lands is a red line. Consider this a clear warning. The Telangana government should withdraw any decision to take over university lands. Failing that, I will stand with students and launch a statewide agitation,” added Bandi Sanjay.

The MoS is the second leader to come out in support of the students of Moulana Azad National Urdu University.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao had condemned the notice to the university and warned that BRS, along with the students, would fight to protect the university land.

Revenue authorities have reportedly sent a show cause notice to MANUU Registrar Ishtiaq Ahmad seeking an explanation as to why vacant land within the campus in Manikonda village, Gandipet mandal, should not be resumed, as it has not been used for the purpose for which it was allotted.