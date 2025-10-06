Now, Congress MP drops Op Sindoor analogy to India-Pak cricket clash

New Delhi: Parliamentarian and Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi on Monday congratulated the Indian women cricket team for defeating Pakistani rivals in the ODI world cup match last evening and also dropped an Operation Sindoor reference to the Women in Blue’s astounding victory. Singhvi’s Operation Sindoor analogy to India-Pakistan clash in the women’s WC ODI match is set to ruffle feathers within his own party as the latter has been vociferously opposing against playing with Pakistan and also maintaining any sporting ties with it.

Rajya Sabha MP took to X this morning and wrote, “Realised watching Women’s #CWC25 match: be it Op Sindoor, Asia Cup, or Women’s CWC25… Pakistan keeps perfecting one art: drama off the field, disaster on it.” He also advised Pakistan to engage less in rhetoric and chest-thumping and rather focus on the game. “When India plays, they talk war; when India wins, they talk excuses. Moral: Less chest-thumping, more cricket please!,” he wrote. In yesterday’s Women’s World Cup 2025 clash in Colombo, India clinched victory over Pakistan by a huge margin of 88 runs.

The Women in Blue had set a target of 248 which the Pakistani side failed to score and was defeated by 88 runs. Also, what caught the camera’s attention was Indian women cricketers refusing to shake hands with Pakistani counterpart in yesterday’s match at R. Premadasa Stadium. Earlier, Men in Blue did the same during Asia Cup tournament. Singhvi’s reference of Operation Sindoor is set to add insult to injury as it makes it hard for the grand old party to stand ground on its strong opposition to India-Pak sporting ties.

Also Read: BC reservations: Telangana prepares to put forth strong arguments in SC

Earlier, the Congress brass got riled up after PM Modi drew a comparison between the Asia Cup match and India’s military action – Operation Sindoor inside Pakistan and accused the BJP as well as Prime Minister of belittling the Indian armed forces. Abhishek Singhvi had praised Team India, even after the Men in Blue lifted the Asia Cup by defeating Pakistan.

“When sports meet symbolism! Our champions didn’t just lift the Asia Cup, they lifted the nation’s pride. And when the ACC chief tried running away with the trophy, Indian players responded with emojis, not egos. Grace wins matches, class wins hearts,” he had said.